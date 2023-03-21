Scattered showers this evening, more rain on the way

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Widespread rain has already started falling across the region this afternoon. This will continue into the evening and overnight. Be prepared to turn on the windshield wipers, heading home from work. While steady rainfall is expected, storms are not a concern.
The rain will linger through early Wednesday before a brief break arrives. Rainfall amounts still range between 0.25"-0.5", with isolated higher amounts possible.
Wednesday afternoon should bring us a break from the rain and much warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb back above average, into the mid 60s. Enjoy the dry and warm weather, it will be short lived.
Dry weather will persist through at least the morning on Thursday. However, our next front will sag into the region by the evening. This will bring back widespread heavy rain through Friday. The primary threat with this system will be flooding. Amounts will range between 2"-3", with higher totals where storms develop.
Be sure to stay weather aware.