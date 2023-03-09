Scattered showers this evening, dry to end the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Scattered light showers will stick around through the remainder of the evening. The will clear overnight, when the front pushes east.
Drier weather returns Friday but it will be cloudy and cool. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the entire, with more below average temperatures. Afternoon highs will only top out in the upper 40s. Winds won't help, they will be breezy, out of the northwest gusting near 25 mph.
Our next chance for rain will return by Saturday evening. Widespread rain is expected Saturday night and into Sunday. There should be some dry time Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon, so the weekend won't be a complete washout.
It will remain chilly though, high temperatures Saturday and Sunday will only top out in the upper 40s and low 50s.