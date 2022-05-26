 Skip to main content
Scattered showers linger through Friday with cool temperatures

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Our slow moving upper level low will keep the rain chances around for one more day.

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will linger this evening and into Friday as an area of low pressure moves over head. You may want to keep an umbrella around for just a little longer. 

Temperatures behind this system will be quite cool. High temperatures on Friday will be below average, topping out near 70 degrees. Any showers throughout the day tomorrow should be fairly light.

Just in time for the weekend, this system will clear the area bringing back drier weather. We will also be tracking a big warming trend, with temperatures climbing back up near 90 by Memorial Day.

