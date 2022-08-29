Scattered showers and storms tonight, clearing Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Numerous scattered showers and storms have developed this afternoon. Heavy rain, lightning, small hail and gusty winds are the main threats.
An approaching cold front will keep the storm chances around this evening, and into early Tuesday. A couple of strong storms can't be ruled out. The front should push through Tuesday morning. Behind the front clouds should begin to break up, with winds shifting out of the northwest.
Cooler and drier air will settle in by the afternoon. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid 80s.
The dry and mild weather is expected through much of the week.