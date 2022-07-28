Scattered showers and storms stick around to end the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Our next complex of storms is moving into the region this afternoon. Storms have already overspread parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Heavy rain, lightning and strong winds will be the main threats.
Scattered showers and storms will continue through the evening and overnight hours. Our front that has kept the rain around this week, will begin to sag south Friday. That will bring the better chances for rain to the Missouri Bootheel, western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee.
That chance for rain will continue into the weekend as well. However, north of the front, temperatures will be much cooler with a less humid air mass settling in.
Enjoy the rain and cooler temperatures. Our next round of hot and dry weather returns next week.