Scattered showers and storms linger through the end of the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- While there will be some dry time mixed in, scattered showers and storms will persist through the next couple of days.
Scattered showers and storms will continue to push up from the south through the remainder of the afternoon. Some lightning and heavy rain will be the main threats but an isolated stronger storm can't be ruled out.
Our slow moving system will not only keep the chance for storms around this evening, but for the next two days. Off and on storms will continue through Friday before we finally see a break in the rain. Where we see storms track over the same areas, localized flooding issues could become a concern.
The good news is if you have weekend plans, the rain will clear out just in time for outdoor activities.