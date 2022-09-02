Scattered showers and storms could impact weekend plans

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Isolated light showers are ongoing across parts of southeast Missouri this afternoon. Any rain should remain fairly light through the evening, but you may want to take an umbrella if you're heading out for a football game.
Scattered showers will spread east overnight and into Saturday morning. Off and on rain is likely throughout the day both Saturday and Sunday, thanks to an upper level low. The best chance for storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats. Be sure to keep an eye on the radar if you have outdoor plans for the long weekend.
Rain and clouds will keep high temperatures below average. Only topping out in the low to mid 80s each day.
An unsettled pattern will continue into next week. Keep the umbrellas on standby.