 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, including the following areas, along and east of
Interstates 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving disturbance will trigger scattered to numerous
thunderstorms through this evening. Storms that repeat over
the same area will be capable of producing flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Scattered showers and storms continue Friday

  • 0
webwx

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a very active start to the day. Heavy rain caused numerous flash flooding issues, especially in southern Illinois. Rain has started to lighten up this afternoon but scattered showers will continue through the evening and into Friday. Even though the heaviest rain has come to an end, use caution when driving. Don't try to drive through flooded roadways.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible again on Friday. The latest guidance suggests the best chances for rain Friday, will be in the Missouri bootheel and western Kentucky. However, off and on rain chances exist for the entire region. High temperatures will likely stay below average again, topping out in the mid 80s. 

Isolated storm chances exist into the weekend, but they will not be as widespread. There will be plenty of dry time. The heat and humidity will also start to climb back up. Highs will be back near 90 degrees.

Another cold front will bring the chance for more widespread rain and cooler temperatures early next week.

Tags

Recommended for you