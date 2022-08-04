Scattered showers and storms continue Friday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a very active start to the day. Heavy rain caused numerous flash flooding issues, especially in southern Illinois. Rain has started to lighten up this afternoon but scattered showers will continue through the evening and into Friday. Even though the heaviest rain has come to an end, use caution when driving. Don't try to drive through flooded roadways.
Scattered showers and storms will be possible again on Friday. The latest guidance suggests the best chances for rain Friday, will be in the Missouri bootheel and western Kentucky. However, off and on rain chances exist for the entire region. High temperatures will likely stay below average again, topping out in the mid 80s.
Isolated storm chances exist into the weekend, but they will not be as widespread. There will be plenty of dry time. The heat and humidity will also start to climb back up. Highs will be back near 90 degrees.
Another cold front will bring the chance for more widespread rain and cooler temperatures early next week.