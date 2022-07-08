Scattered evening storms, followed by cooler weekend temperatures

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been another hot and muggy day but a cold front is on the way. The front will begin to work it's way in from the northwest this evening, increasing the chances for scattered showers and storms. Some of these storms could be on the strong side. Much like the past couple of days, the main threats will be heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts.
Behind the front, showers and a few rumbles of thunder will linger into Saturday. It will be a cloudy and grey to start the weekend. Clouds won't start to clear until the late afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs will be much cooler, topping out in the low 80s.
Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend. The sunshine will return with mild temperatures. Highs will top out in the mid 80s.
Enjoy the break from the heat and have a great weekend.