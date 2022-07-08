 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, most of western Kentucky, and most
of southern Illinois south of the Interstate 64 corridor.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered thunderstorm activity could bring
localized relief this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

Scattered evening storms, followed by cooler weekend temperatures

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been another hot and muggy day but a cold front is on the way. The front will begin to work it's way in from the northwest this evening, increasing the chances for scattered showers and storms. Some of these storms could be on the strong side. Much like the past couple of days, the main threats will be heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts.

Behind the front, showers and a few rumbles of thunder will linger into Saturday. It will be a cloudy and grey to start the weekend. Clouds won't start to clear until the late afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs will be much cooler, topping out in the low 80s.

Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend. The sunshine will return with mild temperatures. Highs will top out in the mid 80s.

Enjoy the break from the heat and have a great weekend.

