Scammers trending towards people in areas that lose power

ELDORADO, Ill. (WSIL) -- While parts of Eldorado experienced power outages the lights at Watson Funeral Home never flickered.
It failed to stop scammers from contacting the funeral home and asking the owners to pay their bill.
Luckily for Jerry Watson he recognized the red flags right away.
"He said 'well we're getting ready to shut your power off in 20 minutes because your bill hasn't been paid,'" Watson said. "They never gave me a figure."
The caller claimed to be a representative of Ameren and had a 217 area code with his phone number meaning it came from central Illinois.
That caller gave Watson an 800-number to call to pay his bill. Watson never called the number and gave it to the Saline County Sheriff's Office.
"I know our bills are always kept up to date," Watson said.
Sheriff Whipper Johnson says it's hard to make arrests on phone scams because the number may not always indicate where the call is being made.
"A lot of these calls bounce from place to place," Johnson said. "You may end up with somebody in Sri Lanka answering the phone."
An automated message popped up after News 3 dialed the 800-number: 'Thank you for calling SRP. We are experiencing longer than normal wait times. Your estimated wait time is under five minutes. Please hold for the next available representative.'
News 3 spent a minute awaiting further instructions when the message said: 'We haven't received a valid response. Please wait while we connect your call.' The call disconnected seconds later.
Tina Gibbs, a community relations manager with Ameren, says more scammers are using Ameren's outage map to prey on people during power outages.
Gibbs says scammers are growing more sophisticated with their presentation and technology by creating recordings that mimic Ameren's.
"They're continuing to get better. They can make a call that looks like it came from somewhere else," Gibbs said.
Gibbs says that shutting off a customer's power is Ameren's last resort and that they'll notify customers of past due bills through letters, e-mails and phone calls before considering shutting off electricity.
Sheriff Johnson advises people not to give away any personal information over the phone and to contact police if callers feel they're being scammed.
Watson says when in doubt call your power company.
"I would always instruct anyone to call the Ameren office or whatever utility that they're describing to you," Watson said.
To reach Ameren you can dial 1-800-755-5000