Scammer claims to be Carbondale Police Sergeant, department warns

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police are warning residents of a new scam.
Police were notified of a phone scam, where the caller claims to be a Sergeant with the Carbondale Police Department. The scammer tells the victim they are in some type of legal trouble and to resolve the issue, they must make immediate online payment.
The name provided by the scammer was that of an actual retired Carbondale Police Sergeant.
If anyone receives a similar call, immediately hang up, then call the police department at 618-457-3200.
Never simply “call back” the number the scammer provides, as it will not lead to an actual police department.
The Carbondale Police Department does not call anyone and request money over the phone. They ask you share the information to help reduce the potential of others becoming a victim to the scam.