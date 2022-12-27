Say goodbye to the snow, warmer weather returns Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been another cold but sunny day across the region. It'll remain quiet overnight with low temperatures dipping back below freezing. Any wet spots or untreated roads are likely to refreeze overnight. Use caution late tonight and early Wednesday morning.
Say goodbye to the snow. Sunshine and much warmer temperatures will begin melting the snow tomorrow. High temperatures will climb back above average, into the upper 40s. However, it will be a bit breezy. Winds will pick up out of the south, with gusts near 35 mph.
Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the remainder of the week. It'll feel like we're going from winter to spring. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s Thursday and into Friday.
Several chances for rain also return to end the week. Trade the snow boots for the rain boots.