Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

(WSIL) -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is hosting the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Local organizations, including health departments, fire stations and police departments, will be collecting unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications for free.
The public can drop off tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs, liquids, syringes, and other sharps for free.
In order to dispose of syringes and other sharps, they will need to be individually placed into an approved container.
Illegal drugs WILL NOT be accepted.
Click here to find a drop off location nearest you.
Drug overdose deaths are up 16 percent in the last year, claiming more than 290 lives every day. According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, more than 106,000 people died as the result of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending November 2021, marking the most drug-related deaths ever recorded, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75 percent of all overdose deaths.