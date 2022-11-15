Salvation Army looking for bell ringers as holidays come closer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - Salvation Army locations all over the country are searching for volunteers for holiday bell ringing, and southeast Missouri is no exception.
“We’re seeing more and more of the need, and by ringing the bells for us, it helps spread the love and helps us put funds back in here so we can help people in our community," Cape Girardeau Salvation Army Captain Lilly Reinier said.
The organization is always in need of volunteers for the annual Red Kettle Campaign that's become infamous for the Salvation Army. Cape Girardeau is in more need than before.
This year, they're going with volunteer-only bell ringers. Before, there had been a select few paid positions. They wanted to turn more of a profit to put more money back into Cape County, so they moved to just volunteers.
But that means they need more than ever before.
“It’s really important that we get those people to man those kettles because unmanned kettles, as we’ve found out, don’t bring in the money," Reinier said. "Somebody standing there, playing music, talking, kids bring in a lot of money, kids, pets… just having someone stand there brings in more money than having them unmanned.”
The holiday campaign is the biggest fundraiser for the Salvation Army all year. All of the money goes back into the communities where it’s donated.
All of the locations across the viewing area are currently looking for volunteers to ring bells.
You can find more information on volunteering to be a bell ringer here:
The Salvation Army USA Blog - HELP US DO THE MOST GOOD THIS HOLIDAY SEASON