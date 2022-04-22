Salvation Army in need of donations

HERRIN (WSIL)---The Salvation Army is in need of help for basic items.
At Friday's drive in Herrin, they asked for basic items as their inventory is as low as it has been since February 2020.
The top five pantry items they are needing are canned tuna, pasta sauce, peanut butter, cereal, and crackers.
Workers said donating to the group keeps helping the surrounding community.
"I think what we're doing here benefits the community in a direct way because it stays right here. Everything collected in southern Illinois, stays in southern Illinois. It doesn't go to Chicago or St. Louis, it southern Illinois people, helping southern Illinois people," said Salvation Army worker, Harold Goot.
If you missed the drive, you can always donate directly to their Marion location.