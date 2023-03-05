Salukis lose 65-52 to Drake in Arch Madness semifinal game

ST. LOUIS, MO (WSIL) -- With a championship berth hanging in the balance, the SIU men's basketball team lost to the Drake Bulldogs in the Arch Madness Semifinals, 65-52, knocking the Salukis out of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament after a stellar regular season.
SIU put up a fight early in the first half, racing to a quick 9-0 lead to start the game. The game was knotted up at 13 mid-way through the first half.
Drake quickly began to widen the gap, knocking down three consecutive three-point shots to take a 7-point lead over the Salukis. After distancing themselves from SIU, Drake played lockdown defense, holding the team scoreless for over four minutes.
The score going into halftime was 39-23, Drake.
Just when the Salukis seemed beat, the club started the second half with a bang. SIU scored seven straight to start the second half, with a Lance Jones jumper cutting the lead to 10.
Just when a glimmer of hope began to spark for the Salukis, the Bulldogs quickly resumed control. Drake widened the lead again and held onto it for the remainder of the game, sealing the win.
Following the disappointing loss, Clarence Rupert and Lance Jones reflected on the season:
"All of the games that people doubted us and bad things they said we overcame, and the humps we overcame, it was just a blessing to play," said Sophomore Forward, Clarence Rupert.
Senior Lance Jones added, "we created a type of brotherhood that can't be replicated. Everybody had each other's back, we all loved one another. We wish it could've gone differently, but sadly that's not the case."
Now, the Salukis will wait and see if they get a spot in another postseason tournament. #2 Drake went on to down #1 Bradley in the championship. The Bulldogs are headed to this year's March Madness Tournament.