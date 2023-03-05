 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Franklin and Williamson
Counties.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 21.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Sunday was 21.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Salukis lose 65-52 to Drake in Arch Madness semifinal game

  • Updated
  • 0
Salukis lose 65-52 to Drake in semi-final of MVC men's basketball tournament

ST. LOUIS, MO (WSIL) -- With a championship berth hanging in the balance, the SIU men's basketball team lost to the Drake Bulldogs in the Arch Madness Semifinals, 65-52, knocking the Salukis out of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament after a stellar regular season.

SIU put up a fight early in the first half, racing to a quick 9-0 lead to start the game. The game was knotted up at 13 mid-way through the first half.

Drake quickly began to widen the gap, knocking down three consecutive three-point shots to take a 7-point lead over the Salukis. After distancing themselves from SIU, Drake played lockdown defense, holding the team scoreless for over four minutes.

The score going into halftime was 39-23, Drake.

Just when the Salukis seemed beat, the club started the second half with a bang. SIU scored seven straight to start the second half, with a Lance Jones jumper cutting the lead to 10.

Just when a glimmer of hope began to spark for the Salukis, the Bulldogs quickly resumed control. Drake widened the lead again and held onto it for the remainder of the game, sealing the win.

Following the disappointing loss, Clarence Rupert and Lance Jones reflected on the season:

"All of the games that people doubted us and bad things they said we overcame, and the humps we overcame, it was just a blessing to play," said Sophomore Forward, Clarence Rupert. 

Senior Lance Jones added, "we created a type of brotherhood that can't be replicated. Everybody had each other's back, we all loved one another. We wish it could've gone differently, but sadly that's not the case."

Now, the Salukis will wait and see if they get a spot in another postseason tournament. #2 Drake went on to down #1 Bradley in the championship. The Bulldogs are headed to this year's March Madness Tournament.

Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3. From breaking news to enterprise stories, Gabi has a passion for covering underreported stories on and off the field.

Recommended for you