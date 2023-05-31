Saluki Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Reis steps down

CARBONDALE, Ill. - Saluki Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Reis announced his resignation.
Reis served 44 years doing play-by-play for the SIU.
He was inducted into the Saluki Hall of Fame in 2005, the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2006 and the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
In 2011, Reis was named the Illinois Sportscaster of the Year, as voted on by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
Below is a statement from Reis:
Saluki fans and Saluki Radio listeners: Calling Saluki games for 44 years and covering the team for another 4 years means you have been at the top of my mind about the Salukis for nearly 50 years. Bringing you the games as well as accurate information about the teams has been my passion. So, you are top of mind again to me now as I deliver this news.
I resigned Wednesday (5/31/23) from my Saluki Radio play by play job as well as my job in the Saluki Athletic Department effective June 30, 2023.
It's simply time, friends, and it is totally my call.
I still have a passion for doing the play by play, but the passion for the day-to-day part of the job that makes sure the play by play is good, has dwindled. As a consequence, mistakes in the play by play have ensued. The mistakes may be trivial to some and unnoticed by others, but they are bothersome to me. I've always felt when this happened it would be time to step down. I've always said I would know before others when it was time to step down. It's time.
Please don't be suspicious of my decision. It's all my decision. Southern and Learfield (which owns SIU's broadcast rights) want me to continue. My health is fine. I don't have another job. There is nothing to be suspicious about. It's just time.
Saluki Athletics has been my life. I leave happy. I am proud of my career doing Saluki football, basketball and baseball games as well as reporting on all of the teams.
I am thankful for all the businesses who've owned the broadcast rights over the 44 years. From WCIL Radio (Paul McRoy and Dennis Lyle) to Zimmer Radio to River Radio and now to Learfield. They all created/maintained a great play by play job; one better than some at higher levels.
I had great help on the broadcasts. Help that allowed my strengths to flourish. I'm so thankful for all my broadcast colleagues.
I'm thankful for all the players, coaches and administrators I've worked with, too. With my background as a reporter, our broadcast approach was different than they probably preferred. We wanted most of all their respect. We wanted to be their intermediary to you. I know they appreciated all of the opportunities they had to talk to you.
We prioritized the listener. We wanted to paint the players, coaches and their teams in the most accurate way possible while still wanting them to win every game. I wasn't always successful at that. But, on balance, I'm proud how we balanced reporting and analyzing the teams with communicating that we wanted them to win in the worst way.
I can't be happier with your response and listenership. So, thank you. In an era where every game is televised, your loyalty to the Saluki Radio product makes me so happy.
From doing the College World Series at age 21 to the football National Championship at age 27, to the basketball 3-peat in the mid-90s to the 2002 Sweet 16, to the unbelievable playoff runs in football and basketball from 2002-09, to the Indiana win in football, to the 2007 Sweet 16, to basketball getting back to 23 wins, to football getting back to the playoffs and the win over Northwestern, to baseball winning a regular-season title and being rejuvenated, I can't ask for a better run!
Please know I will miss all of you terribly. I'll miss the people most. I know it will be personally hard come September 2nd. But, I know it is time.
Thank you everyone and go Dawgs!