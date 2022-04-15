Saluki Football hosts spring game, Easter egg hunt on Saturday

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Saluki fans are invited to bring their families to a day of fun and football on Saturday, April 16.
SIU will host its annual spring game at Saluki Stadium, followed by an Easter egg hunt for kids.
Parking lots will open at 8 a.m. for anyone wishing to tailgate. From 11 a.m.-noon, the Saluki plaza area outside the stadium will be set up with vendors, food items, games and giveaways, including autographed Saluki Football posters.
The Saluki Football team will take the field at noon, and the Spring Game will conclude with an Easter Egg Hunt on the field at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Admission is free. Season tickets for the 2022 season will be on-sale at the Cook Portable Warehouse outside the stadium.
SCHEDULE
- 8:00 AM: Parking lots are open
- 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Saluki Plaza activities outside the stadium
- 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM: Spring Game
- 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM: Easter Egg Hunt (on the field)