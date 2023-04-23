Saluki Con sets eyes on bigger event for Eclipse weekend next year

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The annual Saluki Con in Carbondale came to a close Sunday afternoon and if you went, you got to see a lot of fan favorite characters.
A 300-pound remote-controlled replica of the Star Wars' character R2D2 had visitors kneeling by for selfies, one of the many attractions drawing several thousand people to SIU's student center this weekend.
Special guest Justin Sargent, a Murphysboro, Illinois native who starred on Broadway as Peter Parker in "Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark", says Saluki Con is a way to brings peoples' passion to life.
"This is something that is pure passion," says Sargent. "Everything here represents something that people deeply care about and a way for them to escape the everyday."
Sargent says he was a visitor for the first event in 2017 while home for the eclipse, noting the growth in activities and participants feeling free to celebrate the "nerd" in themselves.
"I think one of the most wonderful things that's happened in the last decade or so," explains Sargent. "The word 'nerd' is no longer a taboo thing, the word 'nerd' is embraced, I'm a nerd, we're all nerds, you know what I mean, we're all nerds about something."
This was Saluki Con's fifth year. It originated as an event to celebrate the Eclipse in 2017 featuring panels, workshops, vendors and a costume contest, attracting thousands to SIU's student center over the weekend.
Event organizer Jeffrey Punske says they are gearing up for more activities next year as the region expects an increase in visitors over the eclipse weekend.
"So next year we're hoping to have our biggest show ever," explains Punske. "We're really hoping to draw on this idea of the 'Eclipse Crossroads' and really kind of bring this all together, remember what we started with, and doing something that's really big."
Saluki Con is set to take place next year, April 6 through the 8th. For more information or registration, visit SalukiCon.siu.edu.