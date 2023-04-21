Saluki Con brings multiple artists, actors, to SIU

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Saluki Con will return to Southern Illinois University.
The event features panels, vendors, workshops, food and comic books for sale.
This year's special guests include Jason Spisak, voice actor known for his work on Kid Flash and Arcane, Justin Sargent, an actor who appeared in the stage play Spider Man: Turn Off the Dark, voice actor Olivia Hack, and comic book artist Matt Kindt.
Saluki Con will take place on Saturday–Sunday, April 22–23, 2023 from 10am–5pm at the SIU Student Center.
This will be the fifth year for the event, which originally began as Eclipse Con.
For more information, click here.