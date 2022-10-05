Saline County law enforcement carry out warrant sweep

SALINE COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Saline County Deputies and Harrisburg police carry out a warrant sweep, and arrest ten people.
The following is a list of individuals arrested during the detail on October 4th, 2022. Authorities say all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty.
- John K. Shaw 63, of Harrisburg for a Gallatin County Warrant charging Failure to Appear.
- Jeremiah A. Lewis 22, of Harrisburg for a Saline County Warrant charging Aggravated Battery, and a Gallatin County Warrant charging Failure to Appear.
- Aaron T. Montgomery 37, of Harrisburg for a Saline County Warrant charging Failure to Appear.
- Amber N. Horton 36, of Harrisburg for a Saline County Warrant charging Failure to Appear.
- Alissin W. Branch 25, of Harrisburg for a Saline County Warrant charging Failure to Appear.
- Allen D. Tolbert 41, of Harrisburg for a Gallatin County Warrant charging Aggravated Domestic Battery.
- Jeana L. Hudgins 47, of Harrisburg for a Williamson County Warrant charging Failure to Appear, and two Saline County Warrants, one charging Deceptive Practice, and the other charging Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.
- Carmen S. Murphy 43, of Harrisburg for a Saline County Warrant charging Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.
- Kristy L. Rice 55, of Harrisburg for a Saline County Warrant charging Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine.
- Patricia J. Robinson 44, of Muddy for a Saline County Warrant charging Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.