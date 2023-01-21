Salem police investigate Spirit Shoppe robbery

SALEM, IL (WSIL) -- Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Spirit Shoppe in Salem last night.
Details on the robbery come from the Salem Police Department, Illinois Facebook page.
On January 20 at around 7:47 p.m., officers from the Salem Police Department were called to the Spirit Shoppe at 1242 S. Broadway. Police learned that the suspect entered the store, pulled out a knife, and demanded money from the cashier. The subject acquired an undetermined amount of money and left the store. The cashier was unharmed.
The suspect is a white man who stands at 6' and weighs 200 pounds. He has short black or brown facial hair and wore prescription glasses. He was driving a blue 2015 Honda Civic.
The Salem Police Department asks anyone with information about the crime to call 618-548-2232.