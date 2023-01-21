 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

Across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and the Evansville
Tri-State region, precipitation will develop late this evening
and increase after midnight. Light rain, or a light rain, light
snow mix is expected early on, followed by mainly light snow late
tonight into Sunday morning. Snow accumulations of up to around 1
inch will be possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. With
low temperatures forecast to be in the lower 30s, a few slick spots
may develop on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures climb above
freezing by 9 AM.

Farther south across southeast Missouri and west Kentucky Sunday
morning, a period of light snow or sleet could result in a dusting
on grassy and elevated surfaces only.

Salem police investigate Spirit Shoppe robbery

  • Updated
  • 0
Robbery suspect

SALEM, IL (WSIL) -- Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Spirit Shoppe in Salem last night.

Details on the robbery come from the Salem Police Department, Illinois Facebook page.

On January 20 at around 7:47 p.m., officers from the Salem Police Department were called to the Spirit Shoppe at 1242 S. Broadway. Police learned that the suspect entered the store, pulled out a knife, and demanded money from the cashier. The subject acquired an undetermined amount of money and left the store. The cashier was unharmed.

The suspect is a white man who stands at 6' and weighs 200 pounds. He has short black or brown facial hair and wore prescription glasses. He was driving a blue 2015 Honda Civic.

Photo of suspect and suspect's car

1 of 2

The Salem Police Department asks anyone with information about the crime to call 618-548-2232.

Tags

Recommended for you