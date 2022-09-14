Saint Francis Healthcare names new President

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The Saint Francis Healthcare System Board of Directors has named Justin Davison as the new President and CEO, effective immediately.
Davison joined Saint Francis Healthcare in November 2019 as Chief Financial Officer. He became interim president in February 2022.
Dr. Maryanne Reese resigned as President in February for unknown reasons.
Prior to Saint Francis, Davison served as Vice President of Finance at Mercy Health in Springfield, Missouri. He has more than 18 years in executive leadership experience for a variety of hospitals and healthcare systems.
In his new role, Davison will oversee the strategic direction, development and expansion of Saint Francis.
“I am pleased to support Justin Davison as President and CEO of Saint Francis,” said the Most Reverend Edward M. Rice, Bishop of Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese. “His extensive experience in Catholic healthcare, as well as his many talents, will be a great asset in continuing into the future the healing ministry of Jesus. In the spirit of the Franciscan Sisters who founded the hospital, he will continue to shape the vision of Saint Francis as the leading Catholic healthcare system in southeast Missouri, safeguarding the sanctity and dignity of human life. I look forward to the Mass of Installation on October 5 at St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral, Cape Girardeau, Missouri.”