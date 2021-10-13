Saint Andrew School receives expansion approval

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A local Catholic school has been approved for an expansion.
Saint Andrew School in Murphysboro has received approval from the Diocese of Belleville to add to the current school building.
The addition will replace an aging modular building outside of the school and include 4 classrooms and additional restrooms.
The added space will create a more secure environment for students, staff, and visitors, as everyone will be under one roof. With additional classrooms, Saint Andrew School can provide more space for learning and enroll more students.
"We are so blessed and thankful for the support of the SAS community - families, parishioners, alumni, and friends. They have all been instrumental in the growth of our school," said Principal Jenny Martin.
This addition will also provide more efficient access to 8th Street for parents, faculty, and bus drivers and prepare the way for the next phase of the building project, which includes expanding the gym.