Sailor wishes family in West Frankfort a happy holiday

MILLINGTON, TN (WSIL) -- Sailors and Marines help maintain America’s advantage at sea. This means they do not always get to celebrate holidays with their loved ones. A West Frankfort, Illinois, native serving in the United States military will celebrate the holidays with their fellow sailors and Marines aboard USS Essex.
"The holidays are about gathering with family and friends to have a good time," said Sergeant Dylan Burgess.
Reflecting on how much he missed his family, Burgess said, "I love you all, and I'll be home soon enough."
As a member of the military, Burgess, as well as others, know they are a part of a tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance.
“Being a Marine is important to me because I get to give back to America making sacrifices so that others don't have to," said Burgess.
"As much as I love being home for the holidays, I also love being a Marine and the people I work with," added Burgess. "For those of us who can't be home for the holidays, it's like another family. I'm exactly where I need to be right now."