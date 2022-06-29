Safety tips for Independence Day cookouts and picnics

(WSIL) -- Ahead of the holiday weekend, The Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding those who are grilling out or packing a picnic to protect their family and friends by following several safety tips.
Hosts should hold as many activities outside as weather permits to avoid spreading COVID-19. For gatherings indoors, they should try to increase air flow by opening windows for fresh air or using a portable air cleaner. Anyone who is immunocompromised should wear a well-fitting mask around large crowds.
Food Safety:
- Keep meat, poultry, and seafood refrigerated until ready to grill. When transporting, keep foods 40°F or below in an insulated cooler.
- One tip to help keep your cooler below 40ºF is to pack beverages in one cooler and food in another.
- To guard against cross-contamination, food should be kept separate. Raw meat, poultry, and seafood should be stored and prepared separately from fruits, vegetables, cheeses, salads, and even cooked foods.
- Before grilling, thaw food safely in the refrigerator, cold water, or microwave.
- Always marinate food in the refrigerator, no matter what kind of marinade you’re using. Never thaw or marinate meat, poultry, or seafood on the counter.
- Before grilling, use a moist cloth or paper towel to clean the grill surface. If you use a wire bristle brush, inspect the grill’s surface before cooking. Wire bristles from the grill cleaning brush may dislodge and stick into food on the grill.
- Make sure all leftovers are kept in the freezer, fridge, or on ice within two hours after cooking, or one hour if it is above 90°F outside.
Water and Swimming Safety:
- Supervise young children around water Always use life jackets and secure personal flotation devices
- Avoid alcohol while supervising children and before or during swimming, boating, or waterskiing
- Shower before entering a swimming pool and do not swim when ill with diarrhea
- Be aware of the local weather conditions and forecast, and watch for thunderstorms with lightening
- Pay attention to lifeguards and posted instructions
Sun and Heat:
- Never leave anyone, including pets, alone in a closed, parked vehicle
- Apply sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes before going outside
- Increase fluid intake - drink more liquid than thirst indicates; avoid alcohol and caffeine Wear lightweight, light-colored, loosing-fitting clothing
- Be aware of heat exhaustion symptoms: heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, clammy skin, pale or flushed complexion, and fast and shallow breathing
- If present, be sure to move the person to a cooler place; remove or loosen tight clothing; apply cool, wet cloths; and give cool water to slowly drink
- Be aware of heat stroke symptoms - hot, dry skin, hallucinations, chills, throbbing headache, high body temperature, confusion/dizziness and slurred speech
- If present, be sure to call 911; quickly cool the person in a cool bath or wrap wet sheets around them; if the victim refuses water, is vomiting or shows a decreased level of consciousness, do not give anything to eat or drink
Ticks and Mosquitoes:
- WEAR INSECT REPELLENT. Apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535, according to label instructions
- Avoid being outside during prime mosquito-biting hours, dusk to dawn
- Avoid tick-infested areas, such as the woods and high grasses
- Check people and pets for ticks every 2 to 3 hours
- Remove ticks attached to the body promptly to help prevent diseases. Use tweezers to remove the tick and call a health care provider if a rash, fever or body aches develop during the 1 to 3 weeks following a bite.
- Check with a veterinarian about preventing tickborne diseases in pets as they can carry ticks into the home
Fireworks Safety:
- The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal encourages everyone to leave fireworks to the professionals. Every year across the state fireworks cause accidental fires, burn injuries, loss of limbs, and even in some cases deaths.