Safe Shopping: Guide to avoid buying recalled or dangerous products

(WSIL) -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has released his annual Safe Shopping Guide.
The guide highlights recently recalled hazardous toys, children's products, and household items to help Illinois families shop safely.
The 2022 Safe Shopping Guide includes detailed descriptions and photographs of children’s products recalled in the last year, including children’s toys, clothing and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) that pose choking and fire hazards.
Attorney General Raoul is urging people to be aware of products such as e-bikes, toy guns and headphones with batteries that can overheat, ignite and pose a fire hazard. Some other products, like flashlights and electric bicycles have been recalled due to battery latch malfunctions, which result in batteries falling out unexpectedly and potentially causing a fall hazard. Attorney General Raoul also warns parents and caregivers of clothing and toys with lead levels exceeding the allowable limit and clothes that do not meet the anti-flammability standards.
“The holiday season has quickly arrived, which means parents, guardians and caregivers are already shopping for the little ones on their holiday lists. I encourage shoppers to reference my office’s annual Safe Shopping Guide to ensure a safe holiday,” Raoul said. “This simple guide will help shoppers avoid buying recalled products and also tells consumers what to do if they already have a recalled item in their home.”
While many recalled items have been removed from store shelves, consumers should check the Safe Shopping Guide to make sure they are not planning to give a product as a gift that a retailer or secondhand vendor is still inadvertently selling. Buyers should also check the product guidelines to make sure that the products they are buying are appropriate for the age of the recipient.