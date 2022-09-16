SADI wins True Inspiration grant, looking for votes for sensory park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - The SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI) non-profit just received a big grant, and they're looking for votes from the public to try to get more for a brand new sensory garden.
Brian House, the owner and operator of Chick-Fil-A in Cape Girardeau, has a special connection to SADI. His 25-year-old daughter - Carley- attends programs there.
“We call it college," House said. "She goes to college every day. She graduated from high school, now she’s working on her degree, as she calls it, and it just gives her an opportunity to learn more skills, keep her sharp on her social skills, she has a great time with the other students. We’re just so thankful for it.”
House was sitting with his daughter-in-law on vacation, and they were talking about SADI's fundraising efforts for a new sensory and recreation garden on their grounds in Cape Girardeau. That's when they had an idea: Chick-Fil-A's True Inspiration program.
“I said it’s a long shot,' House said. "But I said let’s go ahead and apply.”
Of nearly 2,500 grant applications, SADI and their project was chosen as one of the 46 winners. That gave them their initial grant.
“I started crying because I knew what this meant," House said. "I knew what this meant for my daughter and the other students who go here.”
The sensory garden will be a safe space for interactions, socialization, outdoor walks and play time, and hopefully a place for growing and cultivating plants for all of those who attend SADI and their programs.
“Everybody likes to be outside in the fresh air, it’s nice, it’s healthy," SADI executive director Donna Thompson said. "So, we decided instead of having to load everyone up in a van every day and go to a park to walk, why not bring the park to SADI?“
It's a project they're particularly excited about, and one that shows the enormous growth that SADI has had in southeast Missouri over the last couple of years. They help those with both physical and mental disabilities.
With more money for the project through both donations and extra grants, SADI hopes to make the park safer and better for their patrons.
“With more money, we could have a bigger space, it will be safer, and we can put more interactive equipment in there," Thompson said. "Adaptive swings and that type of thing. I just think it would be a nicer space."
To vote for the sensory park project, just download the Chick-Fil-A application. Then"
1. Select "Rewards"
2. Select "News"
3. Click "Vote Now"
4. Select the "Midwest Region"
5. Vote for SADI
The voting portion of the grant program ends on September 24.
It's something that means a lot to the organization and the families that utilize SADI for their loved ones, just like Carley House.
" I know Carley, and I know the things she likes to do, and that sensory park will just give her something else to look forward to when she comes to college every day," Brian House said. "And something else to participate in with her friends, I'm just so excited about it. "