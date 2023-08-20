 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
10 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave we
have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The multiple
day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Russia’s first lunar mission in decades crashes into the moon

Russia’s first lunar mission in decades crashes into the moon

A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and the lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 blasts off from a launchpad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region.

 Roscosmos/Reuters

(CNN) — Russia’s first lunar mission in decades has ended in failure with its Luna 25 spacecraft crashing into the moon’s surface.

The incident, a blow to Russia’s space ambitions, happened after communication with the robotic spacecraft was interrupted, a blow to Russia’s space ambitions.

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, said it lost touch with Luna 25 on Saturday around 2:57 p.m. Moscow time.

“The measures taken on August 19 and 20 to search for the device and get into contact with it did not yield any results,” the space agency reported.

According to a “preliminary analysis,” Luna-25 “switched to an off-design orbit” before the collision, Roscosmos said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

A specially formed commission will investigate the reasons for the loss of Luna 25, the agency added.

The news comes a day after the spacecraft reported an “emergency situation” as it was trying to enter a pre-landing orbit, according to Roscosmos.

“During the operation, an emergency situation occurred on board the automatic station, which did not allow the maneuver to be performed with the specified parameters,” Roscosmos shared in a Telegram post on Saturday.

The spacecraft was meant to complete Russia’s first lunar landing mission in 47 years. The country’s last lunar lander, Luna 24, landed on the surface of the moon on August 18, 1976.

The Luna 25 probe launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Amur Oblast on August 10, setting the vehicle on a swift trip to the moon.

Luna 25’s trajectory allowed it to surpass India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander, which launched in mid-July, on the way to the lunar surface.

Decades in the making

Luna 25, also called the Luna-Glob-Lander, was on a journey to study the composition of the moon’s soil and the very thin lunar exosphere, or the moon’s scant atmosphere, for one year.

The mission’s trajectory allowed it to surpass India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander, which launched in mid-July.

Both spacecraft were headed for the moon’s south pole region.

Much of the interest in the area comes down to the fact that it remains one of the least explored regions of the moon. The geographical area is also where scientists believe water is stored on the lunar surface in the form of ice, frozen solid in shadowy craters shielded from the sun.

Characterizations that India and Russia were racing for the lunar south pole, however, weren’t entirely accurate, according to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, a researcher at the Center for Astrophysics, Harvard & Smithsonian. He pointed out that both projects have been in the works for more than a decade.

Initially, Roscosmos and the European Space Agency planned to partner on Luna 25, as well as Luna 26, Luna 27 and the ExoMars rover.

But that partnership ceased in April 2022 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the ESA Council moved to “discontinue cooperative activities with Russia.”

Luna 25 had eight scientific instruments, including specialized devices called spectrometers. One was intended to study the lunar soil, and another to detect surface water, according to NASA.

India’s Chandrayaan-3, meanwhile, has a lander, propulsion module and rover — an exploratory capability Russia did not have. The small, robotic vehicle can traverse the lunar terrain.

Chandrayaan-3’s landing could mark the first successful lunar touchdown for the country. India’s most recent attempt ended in failure when Chandrayaan-2 crash-landed in September 2019.

Chandrayaan-3 is slated to attempt its landing as soon as Wednesday, August 23.

The stakes for Russia’s space program

Luna 25 was seen as a proving ground for future robotic lunar exploration missions by Roscosmos. Several future Luna spacecraft were slated to make use of the same design.

If it had been successful, Luna 25 would have marked a huge stride for the country’s civil space program — which some experts say has faced issues for decades — and demonstrate that it could still perform in high-profile, high-stakes missions.

“They were having a lot of problems with quality control, corruption, with funding,” said Victoria Samson, the Washington office director for Secure World Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes the peaceful exploration of outer space, during an interview Friday.

News that Russia experienced issues with its spacecraft elicited sympathy that reverberated throughout the space community.

Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s former head of science, said in a social media post that no one in the industry “wishes bad onto other explorers.”

“We are reminded that landing on any celestial object is anything but easy & straightforward,” he said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Just because others managed to do it decades ago, does not guarantee success today.”

