Russia launches 'kamikaze' drone attack on Kyiv, killing at least four

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather conditions anticipated today...

.|Strong northwest winds bringing in even drier air behind
a cold front are expected to combine to produce enhanced fire
danger conditions today. Fuels remain very dry amid the ongoing
drought and conditions are expected to be very favorable for brush
and wildfires spread this afternoon.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
Gusty winds and low relative humidity FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001,
002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 014, 015, 018, 075, 076,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086,
086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080,
081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092,
093, and 094.Fire weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, and
087.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008,
009, 014, 015, and 018.Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 114.

* WIND...20 foot wind at 15-18 mph from the northwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum RH falling to 23 to 26 percent this
afternoon.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON...

Northwest winds will be sustained at 10 to 15 mph with wind gusts
in the 20 to 25 mph range this afternoon. Relative humidity
values are expected to drop to around 20 to 30 percent this
afternoon. The combination of dry air, gusty winds and the
continued drought conditions, will lead to elevated fire danger
this afternoon. Grass fires, field fires and wildfires will spread
more rapidly than normal this afternoon. Be sure to follow local
burn bans and be very careful with anything that could ignite a
fire.

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. This will effectively end the growing season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

Russia launches 'kamikaze' drone attack on Kyiv, killing at least four

A drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv on Monday.

 Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

Ukrainian officials said at least four people were killed when Russia launched a barrage of Iranian-made "kamikaze" drone attacks in Kyiv on Monday, setting off warning sirens across the capital.

Four people were injured in the attacks and 19 people trapped under the destruction have been rescued, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official working for Ukraine's president.

The strikes on Kyiv appear to be part of a wider assault involving drones and cruise missiles. The Ukrainian Air Force said it had destroyed 37 Iranian-made kamikaze drones and three cruise missiles in the south and east of the country early Monday.

Fresh attacks in the eastern regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy targeted crucial infrastructure. Three people in Sumy were killed by rockets, nine were wounded and 1,625 were left without power, a local military official said.

Energy infrastructure was damaged in central and northern regions of Ukraine, but the power grid was "under control," the state energy utility Ukrenergo said in a statement on Facebook. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal asked citizens to reduce power consumption, especially during peak hours, to help stabilize the country's electricity system.

In Kyiv, blasts were heard as early as 6:45 a.m. local time, including one in the city's Shevchenkivskyi district. Kyiv was hit five times, Shmyhal said. One of the strikes hit close to Kyiv's main train station, Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs. Authorities have asked people to stay indoors.

"Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine," Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said. "The enemy can attack our cities, but it won't be able to break us. The occupiers will get only fair punishment and condemnation of future generations. And we will get victory."

Russia's Defense Ministry on Monday said it had launched high-precision weapons at military energy targets across Ukraine aimed military and energy targets.

Kamikaze drones, or suicide drones, are small, portable aerial weapon systems that are hard to detect and can be fired at a distance. They can be easily launched and are designed to hit behind enemy lines and be destroyed in the attack.

One of the people killed in the capital was a pregnant women, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

'A flash and an explosion'

Vitalii, a Kyiv man in his 20s, witnessed one attack after he had just arrived at a railway station.

"We saw a flash and an explosion. We went to the basement," said Vitalii, who declined to give last name for safety reasons.

Vitalii and others sought shelter for about two hours. When the coast appeared clear, they attempted to leave -- only to see another blast. Vitalii said he and others recognized the triangular shape of the Iranian-made drone and how it buzzed.

"There was another explosion," he said. "Everyone went back to the basement. People were running, screaming. There was panic. People were scared because they didn't understand what was going on."

Once the situation eventually calmed after the second blast, Vitali took a taxi and left.

Monday's assault comes a week after Russia began an intense, two-day nationwide bombardment of Ukraine that killed at least 19 people and leveled civilian targets, drawing global outrage. The strikes also caused major damage to power systems across Ukraine, forcing people to reduce consumption during peak hours to avoid blackouts.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said there was no need for more "massive" strikes for now. However, a series of Russian attacks over the weekend killed 11 civilians -- eight in the eastern region of Donetsk, two in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and one in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

The city of Zaporizhzhia was attacked with kamikaze drones and missiles on Saturday, while Kyiv was hit by an apparent Russian rocket.

