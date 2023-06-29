 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois,
and far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Rural Southern Illinois Church With Rich History Growing Spiritually

  • 0
By: Paul Wilcoxen

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) – Driving along Ava Road in Jackson County you could run across the building where Pleasant Hill Christian Church members meet each week.

“It really is a close-knit community,” said church historian John Carpenter. “It's been here a while so it's kind of firm ground."

The start of the church pre-dates the Civil War, but it started out as a Baptist Church.

“It was 1875 or thereabouts when it became a Christian Church,” said Carpenter. “That’s when we moved up here. It started down the road in a guy’s house then in a barn.”

Once the congregation outgrew the house and barn, it was decided a new building would be constructed.

“They built a new building here, I’m going to say 1875,” Carpenter said.

That setup was fairly simple even for the standards of the 1870s, but it lacked a baptistery, piano, or organ. So a new church was built in 1895, and that’s the basis of the church that’s standing today.

“The building was only 20 years old when they decided they needed this one,” said Carpenter. “They actually built on this same location.”

Time and technological advances have helped the church make its way through several remodels – but as Carpenter tells it, the essence of the small church feel, still exists within its walls.

“This here has the character of what it was years ago,” he said.

And according to Carpenter, it's that character and the small close-knit family they’ve developed with each other that’s allowed them to keep going all these years.

“There’s an old saying, small churches are small because they want to be,” Carpenter said. “There is some loyalty that you do find in the country that you don't find in the cities.”

Even with the history of the building, Carpenter says those attending each week always keep what’s essential in mind.

“People get too attached to the building and not the church and the church is the people and not the building,” he explains. “Everything we do is based on the scriptures. The church is about Christ and if you don't get that across, then we're just a social club."

Have a news tip or story idea? Email Paul at pwilcoxen@wsiltv.com

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.