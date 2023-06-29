Rural Southern Illinois Church With Rich History Growing Spiritually

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) – Driving along Ava Road in Jackson County you could run across the building where Pleasant Hill Christian Church members meet each week.
“It really is a close-knit community,” said church historian John Carpenter. “It's been here a while so it's kind of firm ground."
The start of the church pre-dates the Civil War, but it started out as a Baptist Church.
“It was 1875 or thereabouts when it became a Christian Church,” said Carpenter. “That’s when we moved up here. It started down the road in a guy’s house then in a barn.”
Once the congregation outgrew the house and barn, it was decided a new building would be constructed.
“They built a new building here, I’m going to say 1875,” Carpenter said.
That setup was fairly simple even for the standards of the 1870s, but it lacked a baptistery, piano, or organ. So a new church was built in 1895, and that’s the basis of the church that’s standing today.
“The building was only 20 years old when they decided they needed this one,” said Carpenter. “They actually built on this same location.”
Time and technological advances have helped the church make its way through several remodels – but as Carpenter tells it, the essence of the small church feel, still exists within its walls.
“This here has the character of what it was years ago,” he said.
And according to Carpenter, it's that character and the small close-knit family they’ve developed with each other that’s allowed them to keep going all these years.
“There’s an old saying, small churches are small because they want to be,” Carpenter said. “There is some loyalty that you do find in the country that you don't find in the cities.”
Even with the history of the building, Carpenter says those attending each week always keep what’s essential in mind.
“People get too attached to the building and not the church and the church is the people and not the building,” he explains. “Everything we do is based on the scriptures. The church is about Christ and if you don't get that across, then we're just a social club."