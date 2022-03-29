 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Rural Health Inc. encourages you to get screened for Hepatitis C

  • 0

(WSIL) -- A local health organization is shedding light on Hepatitis C prevention. 

Tausha Vernon, Program Director, Rural Health Inc. talked with News 3 This Morning about screening and treatment. 

Hepatitis C is a virus-caused infection that invades the liver, leading to inflammation. Transmission of the virus can happen through things like blood contact, needle sharing, unprotected sex, etc. Most people do not have symptoms. If left untreated, the virus can cause liver damage, liver failure, and liver cancer. 

The CDC recommends onetime screening for all adults 18 or older and screening for all pregnant women during every pregnancy. 

Rural Health, Inc. provides the screening and testing including: antibody testing, HCV RNA testing, genotype testing, Fibroscan monitoring and more.

There are treatments that cure Hepatitis C and are cost effective. 

For more information contact Rural Health, Inc. at 618-833-4471.

Tags

Producer

Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020 as 6 pm Producer. In October of 2021 he was promoted to Executive Producer. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.

Recommended for you