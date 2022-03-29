Rural Health Inc. encourages you to get screened for Hepatitis C

(WSIL) -- A local health organization is shedding light on Hepatitis C prevention.
Tausha Vernon, Program Director, Rural Health Inc. talked with News 3 This Morning about screening and treatment.
Hepatitis C is a virus-caused infection that invades the liver, leading to inflammation. Transmission of the virus can happen through things like blood contact, needle sharing, unprotected sex, etc. Most people do not have symptoms. If left untreated, the virus can cause liver damage, liver failure, and liver cancer.
The CDC recommends onetime screening for all adults 18 or older and screening for all pregnant women during every pregnancy.
Rural Health, Inc. provides the screening and testing including: antibody testing, HCV RNA testing, genotype testing, Fibroscan monitoring and more.
There are treatments that cure Hepatitis C and are cost effective.
For more information contact Rural Health, Inc. at 618-833-4471.