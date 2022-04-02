Runners take to the trail in support of local outreach organization

 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34, nearly calm winds, and
relatively clear skies will result in frost formation overnight.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana and southern Illinois,
southeast Missouri generally north of a Zalma to Cape Girardeau
line, and across west Kentucky, north and east of a Wickliffe,
Paducah, Princeton and Herndon Kentucky line.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread light and areas of moderate
frost are expected across the entire advisory area overnight and
into early Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

VIENNA, IL (WSIL) -- Nearly 60 runners took part in a fundraising 5K run/walk in Johnson County early Saturday morning.

Runners met at Vienna City park to register and catch a bus to the starting line further away on Tunnel Hill State Park trail.

Sponsored by Arrowleaf, the race helps fund their public programs in the southern seven counties of Illinois.

Chief Personnel Officer Stephanie Harner says in spite of the what the weather delivers, the runners show up.

"We've had sunshine, we've had rain, we've had freezing cold weather, but we've done it and the runners come out, we appreciate their support," says Harner. "This is a great event, it goes along with Arrowleaf, we want everybody to have a healthy lifestyle and this just helps promote some of that mind, body, everything is connected."

This is the 6th year for the race. Arrowleaf is a nonprofit human-services organization, hosting a variety of programs open to the community year-round.

