Royalton Police Department looking for missing people, say disappearance is suspicious

ROYALTON, IL (WSIL) -- The Royalton Police Department are looking for two missing people.
Joyce A. Winters is a 78 year old Caucasian woman. She's 5’04, 170 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white wool sweater, black pants and black converse style shoes with a black purse.
Winters is from Rosiclaire, Illinois.
Gary G. Winters is also from Rosiclaire, Illinois. He's a 79 year old Caucasian man who was last seen wearing a white ballcap, brown coat, plaid long sleeve shirt, blue jeans with a black belt, white long socks and white Nike shoes.
The two were last seen at a relative's home in Royalton on Saturday, January 28 around 2:00 p.m. They were driving a beige, 2015 Chevy Equinox with the Illinois plate DN56535
Gary has onset dementia. Police say they pinged their phones in the St. Louis, Missouri area. Their credit cards were used Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29 in DuQuoin, Marion, and Harrisburg at gas stations.
No one has seen or heard from either since yesterday. Gary takes medication daily and does not have his medications.
Police say the circumstances surrounding their disappearance are suspicious.
If you have information please call the Royalton Police Department at 618-438-4841.