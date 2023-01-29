 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a
light glaze up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially
on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle will begin in the Ozark
Foothills of southeast Missouri tonight, then spread eastward
overnight, reaching the Ohio River during the predawn hours
Monday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Royalton Police Department looking for missing people, say disappearance is suspicious

ROYALTON, IL (WSIL) -- The Royalton Police Department are looking for two missing people.

No one has seen or heard from either since yesterday. Gary takes medication daily and does not have his medications.

Joyce A. Winters is a 78 year old Caucasian woman. She's 5’04, 170 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white wool sweater, black pants and black converse style shoes with a black purse.

Winters is from Rosiclaire, Illinois.

Gary G. Winters was last seen Saturday, January 28 in Royalton. His credit cards were used at DuQuoin, Marion, and Harrisburg at gas stations.

Gary G. Winters is also from Rosiclaire, Illinois. He's a 79 year old Caucasian man who was last seen wearing a white ballcap, brown coat, plaid long sleeve shirt, blue jeans with a black belt, white long socks and white Nike shoes.

The two were last seen at a relative's home in Royalton on Saturday, January 28 around 2:00 p.m. They were driving a beige, 2015 Chevy Equinox with the Illinois plate DN56535

The two are driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox with IL place DN56535.

Gary has onset dementia. Police say they pinged their phones in the St. Louis, Missouri area. Their credit cards were used Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29 in DuQuoin, Marion, and Harrisburg at gas stations.

Police say the circumstances surrounding their disappearance are suspicious.

If you have information please call the Royalton Police Department at 618-438-4841.

