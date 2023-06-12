Route DD in Dunklin County Reduced for Pavement Repairs

SIKESTON—Route DD in Dunklin County will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.
This section of the roadway is located from Route 53 to County Road 221 near Campbell, Missouri.
Weather permitting, work will take place from Tuesday, June 13 to Wednesday, June 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near these areas.
For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.