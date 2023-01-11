Route 61 "Flyover" Bridge Repair Scheduled in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Southbound Route 61 "flyover" bridge over Interstate 55 will be reduced to one lane while crews perform bridge repairs.
The Missouri Department of Transportation says work will take place on Monday, January 23rd through January 25th.
Crews will start at 7 a.m. and will finish at 2 p.m. each day with the work zone in place overnight.
MODOT recommends using extreme caution when traveling through the area while crews are working.
Additional information to the department's work schedule can be found here.