Route 51 in Perry County, MO to be reduced for Chester Bridge rehab

PERRY COUNTY, MO (WSIL) -- Work to rehabilitate the Chester Bridge will soon begin and lane reductions will take place.
The project will include pavement rehab and some minor structural steel repairs.
Route 51 will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction in the vicinity of the bridge. Temporary signals will be in place to guide drivers.
Weather permitting, work will begin July 5 and is anticipated to be completed by December 1.
The width restriction will mean large equipment, such as combines, will be unable to cross the bridge during the rehab project.
“The Missouri Department of Transportation will allow large equipment to pass once during construction. We plan to make the bridge available at full width for 72 hours,” said Chester Bridge Deputy Project Director Benji Philpot. “Once the date is set, MoDOT will provide notice two weeks in advance.”