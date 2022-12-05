Roundabouts are becoming a popular way to avert serious crashes

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) — Roundabouts are becoming more common. The Illinois Department of Transportation says safety is the main reason behind them. So don’t be surprised if you start to see more of them in the future.
"If you're serious about safety, that's what's important about a Roundabout,” said Carrie Nelsen, the IDOT District 9 Program Development Engineer.
Roundabouts have become a popular way to reduce the number of crashes and fatalities over the years. According to a study from the Illinois Department of Transportation, roundabouts have successfully reduced the number of crashes and injuries by as much as 80 percent.
“Roundabouts are all about improving safety,” said Nelsen. “If you're serious about reducing severe crashes and fatal crashes, a roundabout is a great selection to do that.”
There are currently two roundabouts in the district. One is in Pinckneyville and the other is off Herrin Road near Cambria.
IDOT will soon begin construction on a third roundabout. This one is at the intersection of Old Route 13 and Highway 148.
The need for a roundabout at the intersection was backed by a study that showed more than 30 crashes at the location, with 11 resulting in injuries.
“We can cut those crashes in half and nearly eliminate injury crashes,” said Nelsen. “That's what's important about a roundabout.”
So when can drivers expect to see construction beginning on the project?
"The plans are coming along just fine,” Nelsen explains. “The land acquisition from the Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge takes one year for that process. So if we can get the parcel in the midst of 2023, then we should be under construction in 2024"
Nelsen knows that roundabouts aren't always popular with drivers. However -- she hopes the idea of safer driving will show the beneficial need for them.
“The general message we'd like to get across to the public is, a roundabout is a safer intersection,” Nelsen says. “It reduces the number of conflict points, it slows everybody down, and that's what it's really all about."
