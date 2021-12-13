You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Round up at the Register' for tornado victims at Schnucks

  • 0
schnucks

(WSIL) -- Schnucks customers now have the chance to round up at the register to help tornado victims through December 19. 

One hundred percent of the donations will go to the American Red Cross' Disaster Relief Fund. 

When you make a purchase at the store, you can ask that your money be rounded up to the next full dollar. That money will then be donated. 

"We've all witnessed the devastation that the tornados caused and the American Red Cross is a great partner of ours. We're partnering with them and this effort to help those in need. So I would just encourage people that are shopping in our stores to please give," said Schnucks Director of Community Engagement Schron Jackson. 

Jackson says you can give more if you like and store associates will be able to answer any questions you may have.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Maya Skinner is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Maya joined the team in 2019 and graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2018 with a Bachelor’s in Communication with a focus in Mass Media.

Recommended for you