'Round up at the Register' for tornado victims at Schnucks

(WSIL) -- Schnucks customers now have the chance to round up at the register to help tornado victims through December 19.
One hundred percent of the donations will go to the American Red Cross' Disaster Relief Fund.
When you make a purchase at the store, you can ask that your money be rounded up to the next full dollar. That money will then be donated.
"We've all witnessed the devastation that the tornados caused and the American Red Cross is a great partner of ours. We're partnering with them and this effort to help those in need. So I would just encourage people that are shopping in our stores to please give," said Schnucks Director of Community Engagement Schron Jackson.
Jackson says you can give more if you like and store associates will be able to answer any questions you may have.