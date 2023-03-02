ROE to offer Plumbing and Pipefitting course for high schoolers in Franklin County

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS
EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana and most of west Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...We are concerned about driver safety late tonight into
Friday morning. The risk for flash flooding will rise
substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger
for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and
businesses may be affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. The showers and storms will increase this
evening. The concern for flash flooding will increase from
around Midnight and continue through Friday morning.
Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely, with some amounts
possibly reaching 5 to 6 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flash
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ TO
9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Friday and Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

ROE to offer Plumbing and Pipefitting course for high schoolers in Franklin County

  • 0
Franklin County students get to check out a potential new trades program at open house

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) - Both Schools and employers are creating new and innovative ways to attract students to the trades. In Franklin County, two courses have already been introduced: one for construction and another for entrepreneurs.

On Thursday, the ROE held an open house to introduce students to a different trade with the potential to establish a class.

Some might consider the open house as an opportunity to "feel it out". That's what Franklin County students, teachers with the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union and the Regional Office of Education are doing at this very event.

"To kind of do an interest survey to see if there's any interest for students to attend a class offered by the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union," explained Jan Farkas, the ROE Director of Career and Technical Education.

The ROE plans to offer another trades course, this time in welding, along with other skills. Farvel said she certainly sees potential.

"I'm encouraged. We've had a lot show up," said Farvel of the open house. "The boys seem to be interested. We would love to have some more girls or some nontraditional students as well. That would be great."

The course would be offered in the fall, worth 2 high school credit hour, include a certificate and would be located at the Union Training Center - the very place they'd get further training if they decided to continue their journey in Plumbing or Pipefitting.

Jim Boles is the Training Coordinator at Local 551. He would be one of the course teachers. He has an important takeaway for prospective students.

"I would hope that they would learn the value of the trades and the skills that they're getting here," said Boles. "Some kids, when they're younger they don't necessarily understand that stuff, but later on in life, they'll see that value."

The ROE says any Franklin County high school student, who will be an incoming junior or senior in the fall, will be eligible for the course. They should mention it when signing up for Fall '23 courses.

If you have something you'd like me to look into or a story idea, please send me an email at: rgartner@wsiltv.com

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you