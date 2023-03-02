ROE to offer Plumbing and Pipefitting course for high schoolers in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) - Both Schools and employers are creating new and innovative ways to attract students to the trades. In Franklin County, two courses have already been introduced: one for construction and another for entrepreneurs.
On Thursday, the ROE held an open house to introduce students to a different trade with the potential to establish a class.
Some might consider the open house as an opportunity to "feel it out". That's what Franklin County students, teachers with the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union and the Regional Office of Education are doing at this very event.
"To kind of do an interest survey to see if there's any interest for students to attend a class offered by the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union," explained Jan Farkas, the ROE Director of Career and Technical Education.
The ROE plans to offer another trades course, this time in welding, along with other skills. Farvel said she certainly sees potential.
"I'm encouraged. We've had a lot show up," said Farvel of the open house. "The boys seem to be interested. We would love to have some more girls or some nontraditional students as well. That would be great."
The course would be offered in the fall, worth 2 high school credit hour, include a certificate and would be located at the Union Training Center - the very place they'd get further training if they decided to continue their journey in Plumbing or Pipefitting.
Jim Boles is the Training Coordinator at Local 551. He would be one of the course teachers. He has an important takeaway for prospective students.
"I would hope that they would learn the value of the trades and the skills that they're getting here," said Boles. "Some kids, when they're younger they don't necessarily understand that stuff, but later on in life, they'll see that value."
The ROE says any Franklin County high school student, who will be an incoming junior or senior in the fall, will be eligible for the course. They should mention it when signing up for Fall '23 courses.