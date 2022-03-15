"RoboRams" unveils new robot

(WSIL) -- A local high school built a robot that's ready to take on the competition.
After thousands of hours of work the robotics team at Mount Vernon Township High School unveiled their new robot Monday.
The team called the "Robo-Rams" put the robot in action during an open-house Monday night.
Mt. Vernon is the only high school in southern Illinois apart of a program called the First-Robotics team.
The Robo Rams will compete against teams from around the World.
And soon, they'll take their robot to a pair of competitions for the first-time in two years.
"The real world application and the growth these kids experience in this program is unlike anything else. And seeing them grow, seeing them change, and coming up with ideas with them, is so much fun." said Dustin Foster, MVTHS Engineering and Robotics Instructor.
"This year, come together and actually tried focusing on building something that works together with each other and complements each other and complements itself well." said Hayden Williamson RoboRams President.
The RoboRams will compete this season in Florida and St. Louis.