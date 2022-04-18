 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation, and may possibly damage unprotected
outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Road resurfacing on I-24 to begin April 25

  • Updated
  • 0
Road Work
By Jacob Gordon

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL)-- IDOT is updating drivers traveling on Interstate 24 in Massac County that construction will begin next week. 

The pavement patching and asphalt resurfacing will take place from the bridge over Country Club Road (mile post 35) to the Ohio River Bridge, including the I-24/US45 interchange. 

Crews will work at night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning.

All lanes will be open to traffic from 7 a.m. Friday to midnight Sunday. The lane closures will stay during the daytime and no work is allowed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Poplar Bluff police are still investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday morning. 

Tags

Recommended for you