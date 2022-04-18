Road resurfacing on I-24 to begin April 25

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL)-- IDOT is updating drivers traveling on Interstate 24 in Massac County that construction will begin next week.
The pavement patching and asphalt resurfacing will take place from the bridge over Country Club Road (mile post 35) to the Ohio River Bridge, including the I-24/US45 interchange.
Crews will work at night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning.
All lanes will be open to traffic from 7 a.m. Friday to midnight Sunday. The lane closures will stay during the daytime and no work is allowed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
