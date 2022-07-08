 Skip to main content
Road closures begin Monday in Carbondale

road work
By Jon Okerstrom

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Two road closures will begin Monday, July 11 in Carbondale. 

W. Jackson Street/Streetscape project

West Jackson Street at the intersection with N. Illinois Avenue will be closed to all traffic beginning at 6 a.m. The road will remain closed for approximately 7 to 10 days. 

Local traffic may utilize Jackson Street from University Avenue to access businesses west of the closure. This is part of the city's streetscape project.

Poplar Street project

Also beginning Monday, at 7 a.m. N. Poplar Street, west of Memorial Hospital, will be closed all week. Construction crews will be installing new utilities. 

Staggered barriers will be installed at the intersections of Poplar Street and both Oak Street and West Main Street (west bound Hwy 13); local traffic will be able to pass through the staggered barriers.

It's recommended that the parking garage be utilized for parking needs.

