RLC, Banterra Bank announce multi-year naming rights partnership for new sports complex

INA, IL (WSIL) - Back in February, Rend Lake College unveiled what they're calling "The Game Plan." It's a top-to-bottom renovations of the James Waugh Gymnasium. On Tuesday, a major piece of that vision was made official with the partnership between Rend Lake College and Banterra Bank.
“It’s definitely a community college and we’re a community bank. There’s an overlap in our missions because of that,” said Banterra Bank president and CEO Jeff May.
From the moment he heard about the project May was convinced it was a project worth investing in.
“When you’re investing a lot of money into your community, you want to know the folks that are doing it, know what they’re doing,” said May.
And that’s exactly what those with Rend Lake College and the RLC Foundation have shown, which is why Banterra Bank and the college made it official Tuesday with the announcement that Banterra Bank will take on the naming rights to the renovated sports center.
“That gymnasium is where a lot of our students put in their efforts and spend their time and that facility needs to reflect their caliber and that’s why we’re upgrading it,” said RLC president Terry Wilkerson.
The RLC Foundation is responsible for $2 million of the $6.5 million needed for the project to break ground.
Dawn Johnson is with the RLC Foundation and she describes the foundation’s attitude when it comes to being presented with this project.
“We were ready to go,” said Major Gifts Officer Dawn Johnson. “Throughout Southern Illinois, we truly are a community college and we hope the community gets behind this
In fact, this project will mark the first time in more than 50 years any renovations have been done to the sports arena both The College and Foundation have been proactive in putting things together which made it even easier for Banterra Bank to get involved.
“They had a vision,” said May. “They were able to show it to you and visualize it very quickly. It was easy to get on board.”
Wilkerson says what makes RLC’s partnership with Banterra Bank more meaningful is the common mission for both.
“Their mission aligns a lot with ours with what we try to do in the area and grow our region,” Wilkerson noted. “To make that kind of contribution to be that type of partner. It’s a good day for all of us.”
The naming rights deal is for 10 years and an option to extend every year for an additional $100,000. Rend Lake College is hoping to break ground in the Fall 2024 and have the project completed sometime late 2025.