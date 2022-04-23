River to River Relay race returns after two year hiatus

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- The River to River Relay race returns to southern Illinois after a two year hiatus.
The relay is a road race that stretches 80 miles from the Mississippi to the Ohio River. Over 2000 runners will be participating in this years' event. The first team will start their race at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, and the last team will depart at 8:45 a.m.
Outgoing Race Director Brad Dillard spoke to WSIL News 3 on the race, and he remarked on how many racers will have the opportunity to enjoy southern Illinois for the first time. "There will be runners from 50 states this year. We will have runners from international destinations and a lot of people will get their first exposure also to the relay and to southern Illinois."