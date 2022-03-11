Risk of a US recession as high as 35%, Goldman Sachs says

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally east of a line from Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Carbondale and Wayne City Illinois. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will be from 6 PM CST today through 2 AM CST Saturday morning. With cooling ground and road surfaces, some slick spots will be possible through daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will fall into the single digits above zero overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&