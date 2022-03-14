Rising gas prices affect traveling home care workers

CARTERVILLE (WSIL)---TLC Home Care Services in Carterville is different than many businesses.
Instead of customers coming to their business, workers travel to the homes of those who need their services.
But rising gas prices has caused TLC to change how they conduct business.
TLC workers drive to the homes of customers, but with gas being over $4 per gallon, TLC has shifted to having workers attempt to stay close to the area and limit their mileage as much as possible.
And because workers are reimbursed for their mileage, the company has shifted to weekly payments so workers can afford to drive to each customer.
The company hopes the prices won't last forever.
"It's definitely affected how we operate so it's something that's impacting all of us. But we're trying to help our people and our clients as much as we can because it's challenging for all of us," said owner Brad Beasley.
TLC currently serves 15 counties across southern Illinois.