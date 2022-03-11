Rising costs in airline industry leaves local airports in search of new carrier

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- SkyWest Airlines is terminating service to airports in our region, citing a lack of pilots and volatile fuel prices creating instability in the airline industry.
They offer daily roundtrip service out of Chicago's O'Hare Airport, flying to Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah.
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Manager Katrina Amos says they are disappointed with SkyWest's decision to leave, the service is used daily by local businesses and families alike.
"We will not be without service, service will continue until we are able to find another carrier that can transition us from the SkyWest," Amos says. "To have this service is essential to the growth and development of our city, and our region; so, it has a huge value and is an asset to our community."
SkyWest says they'll provide flights until the cities find a new airline to replace it. Airport officials say that will be within the next 90-days as the search for a new carrier is underway.