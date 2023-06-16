Rise Community Market Marks An End To Cairo Being A Food Desert

CAIRO, IL (WSIL) – It's something those who live in Cairo have been dreaming about for some time.
“It may have been hard for some to imagine what was possible," said Illinois Lt. Governor Julianna Stratton. "But the residents here in Cairo had a dream”
And after more than seven years as a food desert, the dream became a reality with the opening of Rise Community Market.
“Local, I’ll be using it very, very often," said Cairo resident Trina Mayfield. "It’s a wonderful feeling not to have to drive 30 to 20 miles to get some groceries.”
A large gathering attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Cairo’s first grocery store since December of 2023.
“Today is not about those of us in Government or our respected institutions," said Stratton. "It’s about what happens when we tap into the wisdom of this community.”
Since that time, Cairo has been absent a place for those who live there to buy fresh food. After Friday, those who live in Cairo are excited to proclaim the stigma of being a food desert is no more.
"History has been made," said Mayfield. "We’ve been a food desert for a while so we’re happy to have this story to be able to purchase things that we need.”
The store isn’t like you’re traditional grocery chain. Rise is a co-operative which means it’s owned by the members of the community.
And one key message from today’s event is the importance of shopping locally to help support local businesses.
“You have to reset your mind to shop local," said Rise Market board President Gabrielle Harris. "You’ve got to spend your money here. We have to start to think about how we can sustain Cairo as a community.”
And that’s what lifetime resident Sandra Tarver and others like here plan to do
“We’re going to support this store and I know we’re going to support this store because this is what we need for this community,” said Tarver.
Because Tarver, now has a place to shop locally to feed her family without driving several miles out of town and often out of state.
“This is just amazing, it makes me just want to shout," she said. "Our community will rise again."
The store is open daily from 8 AM until 8 PM.