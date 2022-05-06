Ring doorbell catches shots fired call in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL)-- Police are investigating a report of shots fired, caught on camera by a Ring doorbell.
Around 2:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of the 500 block of S James Street. The suspect(s) fled from the area prior to officers arriving.
No injuries or damage to property were reported as a result of the incident.
A Ring doorbell camera in the area recorded parts of the incident. You can hear the gun shots, then moments later a vehicle suspected to be involved can be seen speeding away.
The incident is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.